Fahadh Faasil's Malayankunju to release on OTT: Here's when and where can you watch it

Malayalam survival thriller Malayankunju starring Fahadh Faasil is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on August 11, 2022. The makers of the film have made the much-awaited announcement on the occasion of Fahadh's birthday today. Directed by Sajimon Prabhakar, the film also features Rajisha Vijayan and Indrans in pivotal roles.

Malayankunju is an emotional story of survival when a man gets trapped in a landslide. Written by Mahesh Narayanan, the film also marks the comeback of AR Rahman to Mollywood after about three decades. Malayankunju is Fahadh’s first big release after the huge success of Vikram. The film has been shot 40 feet under the ground level and has surreal sequences that lift a usual survival story to a different level.



“Malayankunju is one of the toughest films that I have shot so far. The second half of the film is set 40 feet underground, so we had to create a set where we had to crouch and crawl," said Fahadh Faasil

He continues, "Malayalam cinema hasn’t seen a film like this in recent times and I am glad that the audiences and critics have appreciated our efforts. Our industry has been loved by a global audience and we are excited for my fourth collaboration with Prime Video after CU Soon, Joji and Malik. I look forward to Malayankunji reaching out to a vast audience."

Sajimon Prabhakar, adds, "Malayankunju is a riveting story and Fahadh Faasil is just brilliant in it. Despite the tough circumstances, Fahadh gave a wonderful performance which has been applauded by cinephiles. Now we are looking forward to understanding how audiences worldwide react to this gripping thriller."

