Fahadh Faasil's Malik: Makers of the Mahesh Narayanan opt for OTT release?

Initially, the makers had announced that the film will hit the big screens on May 13. However, it did not happen due to the second wave of pandemic.

It was announced by producer Anto Joseph in December last year that the upcoming movie Malik will hit cinema halls on May 13, 2021. However, the film could not be released as pet the plan due to the second wave of pandemic. While the makers have not yet announced the revised release date, a new report has now come up stating that the makers have opted for an OTT release. An official update regarding the same is still awaited.

Malik is one of the most-awaited Malayalam movies. It marks the third collaboration of Mahesh Narayanan and Fahadh Faasil. The actor-director duo’s maiden collaboration Take Off was critically acclaimed and it smashed the box office records in 2017. Later, the duo collaborated again for a computer screen-based movie C U Soon. The experimental film was shot during the lockdown and it had a direct release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

The consecutive success and critical acclaim of the collaboration has only added to the anticipation around Malik. Touted to be political thriller, the film has been made at a budget of Rs 25 crore. It was reported initially that Malik is a period drama which will be based on real-life incidents involving revolt against injustices meted out to a minority community. Fahadh Faasil will be seen playing a character called Suleiman Malik. Apart from Fahadh Faasil, the film also stars veteran actor Jalaja, Biju Menon, Nimisha Sajayan, Dileesh Pothan and Vinay Forrt in the key roles.

