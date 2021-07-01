Fahadh Faasil's Malik to release on July 15; Here's where you can watch

Fahadh Faasil’s Malayalam movie Mallik to release directly on the OTT platform on July 15, 2021. Here are all the details you need to know to watch the movie

The much-awaited movie of Fahadh Faasil's Malik is all set to release globally on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Videos. Malik will premiere on Amazon Prime Videos starting July 15, 2021. The film was originally scheduled to release on May 13, 2021, but has been postponed due to the second wave of coronavirus and subsequent lockdown. Now, Malik is all set to entertain the audience in 15 days.

In a statement about releasing Malik on Amazon Prime Videos, director Mahesh Narayan said, “Releasing Malik on a popular streaming service like Amazon Prime Video is a huge opportunity to showcase our work to a global audience. Malik is a story rooted in the Indian ethos with multiple nuances in its character as well as the emotions they portray, and I hope it resonates with the expectations of the audience.”

Malik is directed and written by Mahesh Narayan and produced by Anto Joseph. The film also stars Biju Menon, Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, Dileesh Pothan, and Vinay Forrt in important roles. Veteran actor Jalaja will make a comeback to the big screen with this film.

The film chronicles the journey of Sulaiman Malik (essayed by Fahadh Faasil), a charismatic leader bestowed with unconditional love and loyalty from the people of his community who leads a revolution against authoritative forces that try to encroach on the lives of his people.

