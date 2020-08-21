Fahadh Faasil's upcoming film CU Soon with director Mahesh Narayanan to release on an OTT platform

As per the latest news update, CU Soon will be releasing on Amazon Prime on September 1. The upcoming film CU Soon is expected to be a thrilling saga with Fahadh Faasil in the lead.

Fahadh Faasil who is a well-known actor from the film industry, will be essaying the lead in the upcoming film titled CU Soon. This film is helmed by ace director Mahesh Narayanan. As per the latest news update, CU Soon will be releasing on Amazon Prime on September 1. The news was announced by the digital streaming platform on its social media account. The news of the Fahadh Faasil starrer releasing on an OTT platform has brought much cheer to the lead actor's fans and followers. The Malayalam film is among the most highly anticipated flicks from the film industry.

The upcoming film CU Soon is expected to be a thrilling saga. Fahadh Faasil's character is urged by his family members to help out his cousin whose fiancée goes missing. The missing fiancée has reportedly left behind a message in the form of a video. Now, as per the latest news reports, the lead actor of CU Soon has stated that working with the director Mahesh Narayanan on CU Soon was a fulfilling experience. He further states that he has learnt a lot and had an amazing time with the director when they previously collaborated on their film, called Take-Off.

Fahadh Faasil further goes on to add that, the much-awaited film was shot completely during the lockdown period, and they hope to entertain the fans and film audiences with the new film. The actor also states that he is hopeful of the fans across the globe to love the film once it releases.

(ALSO READ: Namrata Shirodkar REVEALS where to find Mahesh Babu if he’s not at home; Shows glimpse of his ‘den’)

Share your comment ×