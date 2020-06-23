Fahadh Faasil's upcoming film with director Mahesh Narayanan to be shot on a phone?

As per the latest news reports, the film, starring Fahadh Faasil is titled See You Soon. The news reports further state that the makers have decided to shoot the film on a phone, as an experiment.

The Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) has reportedly granted permission to the makers of Fahadh Faasil's upcoming film. The film is helmed by south director Mahesh Narayanan. The director is known for his southern flick called Take Off. As per the latest news reports, the film, starring Fahadh Faasil is titled See You Soon. The news reports further state that the makers have decided to shoot the film on an iPhone. The FEFKA general secretary B. Unnikrishnan, reportedly told the New Minute during an interview that Mahesh Narayanan is an experimental film.

He further goes on to reveal that the film with the Malik actor Fahadh Faasil in the lead will not hit the theatres. This news has left the fans puzzled about the release of the film. The news reports about Fahadh Faasil's upcoming film with director Mahesh Narayanan also suggest that the Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) is upset over the makers of the southern drama getting permission to shoot.

According to media reports, Kerala Film Producers Association are not happy about the makers of Fahadh Faasil starrer getting permission to shoot when there are other filmmakers who are yet to receive the permission. The films which were launched much before the Coronavirus lockdown, reportedly still are waiting to receive the official nod to resume the filming work. In such a scenario, Fahadh Faasil's new film getting the green signal has irked many filmmakers in Kerala.

