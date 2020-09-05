Fahadh Faasil's wife Nazriya Nazim's candid PHOTOS speak tons about their abundant love; Take a look

The monochrome pictures of the husband and wife are ample proof of their abundant love and the fans are simply delighted to see them.

Fahadh Faasil's wife Nazriya Nazim shared some beautiful pictures of the duo on her Instagram handle. The monochrome pictures of the husband and wife are ample proof of their abundant love and the fans are simply delighted to see them. The Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil looks dapper while his wife Nazriya Nazim is stealing hearts with her beauty. The mesmerising pictures of the duo will surely melt your hearts. The actor Fahadh Faasil who enjoys a massive fan following will leave you feeling awestruck with his candid photos with wife Nazriya. On the work front, Fahadh Faasil featured in the film called C U Soon.

This film released on a digital streaming platform on September 1. The Fahadh Faasil starrer is helmed by director Mahesh Narayanan. C U Soon is backed by Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazi and is getting some thundering response from the audience members for its brilliant storytelling method. The fans are responding to the film in a very positive manner. The fans and followers of the lead star Fahadh Faasil also took to their social media handles to share their respective thoughts about the thriller.

The film reportedly also tracks how relationships are between people on the online platforms. The film so far has garnered positive reviews more so for its unique storytelling ways. The film audiences are now looking forward to the Malayalam actor's next film.

