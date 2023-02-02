Fahadh Fassil and Nazriya Nazim vacay in Morocco is all about cute selfies, local food and love

Nazriya Nazim took to Instagram and shared a few pics with her husband Fahadh Fassil from their vacation in Morocco. The pics give a glimpse of the couple as they are seen enjoying the tourist spots, local food, and more. They can also be seen posing for cute selfies holding each other.

The most adorable and best couple of Mollywood, Fahadh Fassil, and Nazriya Nazim never miss a chance to set goals. Although the couple maintains a very lowkey personal life, their pics speak volumes of endearing love. Nazriya and Fahadh are currently holidaying in Morocco, France and their latest pics are all about love.

Professional front

Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil, who was part of Lokesh Kangaraj Vikram, will be joining Thalapathy 67 as well. Yes, the actor recently confirmed at the press meet of his production film Thankam that he may be a part of Lokesh and Thalapathy's Vijay. It is also being reported that Fahadh's role will be a cameo appearance.

He has completed shooting for Hombale Films' Dhoomam, directed by Pawan Kumar. The movie will see the National Award-winning actress Aparna Balamurali as the leading lady. The film is likely to be out in 4 languages. Financed by KGF makers, Hombale Films, the actor and director duo previously collaborated on movies like Lucia and U-Turn.

The actor will reprise his popular character Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in the second installment of the Pushpa franchise, Pushpa: The Rule. The shooting for the sequel began recently. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna will also reprise their roles in the sequel along with new additions to the cast. He also has a Tamil film Maamannan with Keerthy Suresh, Stalin and others.

Meanwhile, Nazriya Nazim impressed audiences with her debut Telugu film Ante Sundaraniki, which was released last month and became a blockbuster hit. The actress received a lot of appreciation from netizens for her role as Leela Thomas in the film.



