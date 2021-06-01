Fake bomb threat issued at Thala Ajith’s residence in Chennai by miscreant; Caller details traced

When the police traced the caller, it was found that the person is mentally disabled.

In yet another unexpected event, a miscreant has issued a fake bomb threat to Thala Ajith. Yesterday, the Chennai city’s police control room received a hoax call, where it was informed that a bomb was planted at the Injambakkam residence of Thala Ajith. It is reported by several media outlets that the threat was fake and it was made by an anonymous miscreant. When the police traced the caller, it was found that the person is mentally disabled.

It is to be noted that a bomb hoax was issued to Ajith last year too through the police control room. Meanwhile, Thala Ajith made the headlines recently after his manager Suresh Chandra announced Ajith’s contribution to help Tamil Nadu combat the pandemic’s second wave. He tweeted, “Shri Ajith kumar had donated twenty five lakhs to the Chief Minister relief fund today via bank transfer.”

On the work front, Ajith will be next seen in the film Valimai. It was reported that the film will be shot in Spain as the makers want to have a special bike-based stunt scene under the supervision of experts from the West. the plans have been put on hold owing to the Coronavirus. In many countries, shootings have been stopped to curb the further spread of the virus. Directed by H Vinoth, the film is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. It was promised by the makers that his first look for the film will be revealed on his birthday. However, the makers postponed the release date owing to the second wave of pandemic.

