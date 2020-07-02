Fake Twitter handle of Maari director Balaji Mohan goes viral after announcing next collaboration with Dhanush

A new report has surfaced online, claiming that the Dhanush and Balaji Mohan are all set to join hands yet again for their next film after a Twitter profile with the director’s name announced it.

After the successful Kollywood film Maari in 2015, actor Dhanush and director Balaji Mohan joined hands yet again for the film’s sequel titled Maari 2. The sequel which released in 2018, had Dhanush, Sai Pallavi and Krishna in the lead with Mollywood star Tovino Thomas playing the main antagonist. Now, a new report has surfaced online, claiming that the actor-director duo is all set to join hands yet again for their next film after a Twitter profile with the director’s name announced it.

However, the original profile of the director has no such information and it looks like this is a fake news as the official twitter accounts of the director and the actor has no such announcements. Meanwhile, on the work front, Dhanush has two films in his kitty including Mari Selvaraj’s directorial venture titled Karnan and Karthik Subbaraj’s Jagame Thandhiram. Both the films were wrapped up before the lockdown was imposed. His second directorial venture titled Naan Rudran’s shooting will be resumed when the lockdown is lifted.

The film has Dhanush as the lead actor, while Nagarjuna and Aditi Rao Hydari will be seen playing key roles. Balaji Mohan, on the other hand, has not announced any film after Maar 2. He rose to fame after his superhit film as a debutant, Kaadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi. His film Vaayai Moodi Paesavum recently became popular as it has storyline similar to that of the current COVID 19 situation.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×