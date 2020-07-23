Fake Twitter profile of Lokesh Kanagaraj announces next film with Suriya; Goes viral

A fake Twitter profile in the name of director Lokesh Kanagaraj shared a photo of the director and actor while stating that they were set to join hands for the director’s next film.

As celebrities and fans took to social media and wished Suriya for his birthday today, the internet was full of photos and posters of the actor. A fake Twitter profile in the name of director Lokesh Kanagaraj shared a photo of the director and actor while stating that they were set to join hands for the director’s next film. Though it was a fake unverified profile, the Tweet made its way online and went viral for a while.

It should be noted that Lokesh Kanagaraj will reportedly be directing Rajinikanth’s next film, which will be produced by Kamal Haasan’s home banner Raaj Kamal Productions. The film’s work will be started after the actor’s upcoming film Annaatthe is wrapped up. Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next directorial outing is Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master. The film has Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah as the leading ladies. Shanthnu Bhagyaraj will be seen playing a key role in the film, while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the main antagonist.

On the other hand, Suriya has a handful of films in his kitty. He will be next seen in Soorarai Pottru bu Sudha K Prasad. The film will hit the big screens after the lockdown is lifted. He has a film with Vetri Maaran titled Vaadivaasal. Bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu’s V Creations, the film will be based on the bull-taming sport. He also has a film with Hari. Titled Aruvaa, the film will be a rural drama, suggest media reports.

Credits :Twitter

