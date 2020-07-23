  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Fake Twitter profile of Lokesh Kanagaraj announces next film with Suriya; Goes viral

A fake Twitter profile in the name of director Lokesh Kanagaraj shared a photo of the director and actor while stating that they were set to join hands for the director’s next film.
1014 reads Mumbai
Fake Twitter profile of Lokesh Kanagaraj announces next film with Suriya; Goes viralFake Twitter profile of Lokesh Kanagaraj announces next film with Suriya; Goes viral
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

As celebrities and fans took to social media and wished Suriya for his birthday today, the internet was full of photos and posters of the actor. A fake Twitter profile in the name of director Lokesh Kanagaraj shared a photo of the director and actor while stating that they were set to join hands for the director’s next film. Though it was a fake unverified profile, the Tweet made its way online and went viral for a while.

It should be noted that Lokesh Kanagaraj will reportedly be directing Rajinikanth’s next film, which will be produced by Kamal Haasan’s home banner Raaj Kamal Productions. The film’s work will be started after the actor’s upcoming film Annaatthe is wrapped up. Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next directorial outing is Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master. The film has Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah as the leading ladies. Shanthnu Bhagyaraj will be seen playing a key role in the film, while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the main antagonist.

On the other hand, Suriya has a handful of films in his kitty. He will be next seen in Soorarai Pottru bu Sudha K Prasad. The film will hit the big screens after the lockdown is lifted. He has a film with Vetri Maaran titled Vaadivaasal. Bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu’s V Creations, the film will be based on the bull-taming sport. He also has a film with Hari. Titled Aruvaa, the film will be a rural drama, suggest media reports.

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat, trolls, lockdown, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement