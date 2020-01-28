Falaknuma Das actor John Kottoly passes away; condolences pour in from the Telugu film fraternity

John Kottoly who featured in films like Falaknuma Das and Manu passed away on Tuesday morning due to a cardiac arrest.

The Telugu actor John Kottoly who featured in films like Falaknuma Das and Manu passed away on Tuesday morning due to a cardiac arrest. The actor also did theatre and was known to be a diction coach. The south director Sai Rajesh of Hrudaya Kaleyam fame took to Twitter to share the news of the actor's death and also offered his condolences. The late actor John Kottoly was known to be a very talented actor who did a wide variety of roles in shorts films as well.

The Falaknuma Das actor John Kottoly was known to his fans and film audience for his screen presence and subtlety in all his performances. Many people from the Telugu film fraternity expressed their shock of the actor's untimely passing. John Kottoly essayed the key role of a character named Akbar in the film Manu which was helmed by Phanindra Narsetti. This film was followed by the film Manu for which the actor John Kottoly got a lot of appreciation. The actor also did cameos in film which were considered as mainstream like Mahanati starring the National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh and the other film is Yuddham Sharanam.

Goodbye JohnKottoly

Hope to meet you again, someday.. — Rahul Ramakrishna (eyrahul) January 28, 2020

Unable to digest the news about JohnKottoly ... Heard that he was passed away with cardiac arrest..

Brilliant actor he is... — Sai Rajesh (sairazesh) January 28, 2020

Shattered by the news of John Kottoly’s demise!!! John, what a great guy you are!!! And how much I will miss you as a person and an actor. Rest In Peace my friend! I pray for strength to the family. This is terrible news. pic.twitter.com/wyNKoIgi14 — Mohan Indraganti (mokris_1772) January 28, 2020

The fans and film audience have been sending their condolences and prayers to the late actor's family. John Kottoly featured in some noteworthy short film like, Anukokunda and Sainma. The actor last featured in the web series called ‘Gods of Dharmapuri. Folks from the Telugu film industry like Indraganti Mohan Krishna and Rahul Ramakrishna expressed their shock on the actor's death and offered condolences to the actor on social media.

