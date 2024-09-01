‘False accusation is just painful…’: Actor Jayasurya BREAKS SILENCE on sexual harassment charges amid Hema Committee Row

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

Actor Jayasurya has finally responded to the sexual harassment allegations against him amid the controversy surrounding the Hema Committee report. The actor was accused of misbehaving with his female co-stars and police complaints were filed against him. In response to those allegations, Jayasurya released a public statement, calling the sexual harassment charges "false".

In his statement, Jayasurya expressed gratitude to those who extended their support to him during this challenging time. He further revealed that he has been staying in the US since the past month owing to some personal commitments towards his family. However, distressed by the situation, he stated that two allegations of sexual harassment were leveled against him and the impact of those charges have been devastating.

He wrote in his statement, "Due to my personal commitments, my family and I have been in America for the past month, and during this time, two false allegations on the grounds of sexual harassment were made against me. Quite naturally, it has shattered me, my family and everyone who has held me close. I have decided to move forward with this legally. My legal team will be looking after the rest of the proceedings regarding this case."

"False allegations are easy to make for anyone who lacks a conscience. I only hope one realises that facing a false accusation of harassment is just as painful as the harassment itself. A lie always travels faster than the truth but I believe truth will prevail," he further added.

Jayasurya also shared his pain of celebrating his birthday amid such turmoil and wrote, "I will be back as soon as I finish my work here. All the legal proceedings to prove my innocence will continue. I have complete faith in our judicial system. Thank you to those who contributed to making this birthday the most painful one. Let those who have not sinned throw stones; but only at those who have sinned."

Check out the statement below:

For the unversed, actor Minu Muneer accused Jayasurya of misconduct and an FIR was filed against him. Meanwhile, the second case was filed against him on August 30. The complainant's name was not disclosed.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.