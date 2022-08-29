Fam Jam: When Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi and others came together for a mega photo

Megastar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan , Allu Arjun, and Varun Tej are big names in the entertainment industry. The fans love to see them both on and off the screen. Let us reverse the clock a bit and revisit a memorable picture from their Sankranti celebration back in January 2020. Taking to his Instagram account, the RRR actor dropped a photograph of Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Varun Tej, and others along with the caption, "Happy Sankranti!". This picture-perfect fam-jam moment is surely worth looking back at.

All these stars have exciting lineups. Chiranjeevi will next appear in Mohan Raja's directorial GodFather. In addition to this, the Megastar will further headline Meher Ramesh's action entertainer, Bholaa Shankar.

Check out the picture below:

On the other hand, Ram Charan has S Shankar's RC15 and Gowtam Tinnanuri's directorial RC16 in the making.

In the meantime, Allu Arjun will shortly start shooting for Pushpa: The Rule. According to the sources close to the development, Sukumar is finishing the script for the sequel at the moment, "Sukumar is working on the final draft of the script, and alongside, he is also working on the film's music. The music sittings of the film are already done, but he is working on them again with other team members."

The little birdie also told, "Sukumar planned Pushpa 2 puja ceremony last minute without Bunny and Rashmika because there was no auspicious date later for the next three months. And Bunny was in New York. He is back and now spending enough time with his family before he kickstarts shooting in the third week of September. Rashmika will join the team later."