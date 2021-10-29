Family Drama Review: An unpredictable thriller made special by Suhas' outstanding acting 

Cast: Suhas, Teja Kasarapu, Pooja Kiran, Anusha Nuthula, Shruti Meher and Sanjay Ratha

Director: Meher Tej

Rating: 3/5

'Family Drama', co-written and directed by Meher Tej, has got bloody murder scenes, peals of evil laughter by a maniacal character, ominously edgy moments, and unbearable cruelty lurking around the corner. But the film is more than these elements that make a quintessential crime drama. At the beginning of the 132-minute-long thriller (where the identity of the killer is not hidden from plain sight), we are treated to a semi-cynical take (in the form of text) on the facades that humans betray in day-to-day lives. The drama, as the film proceeds, thickens. And so also the justification of the philosophical prologue.

Rama (Suhas) is a serial killer on the prowl. He is the estranged son of a toxic father (Sanjay Ratha) and a victimized mother (Shruti Meher). When the dad hurls non-stop insults at his newly-wed younger son Lakshman (Teja Kasarapu), the latter decides to teach him a lesson. In cahoots with the evil-minded Rama and his helpless mother, Lakshman takes a cruel decision, the ramifications of which are both terrifying and poignant.

Pooja Kiran (as Yamini) and Anusha Nuthula (as Maha), respectively, play the wives of Lakshman and Rama. 'Family Drama', for all its demerits, has to be lauded for being the rare crime thriller where three women decide the direction of the story when their turns come.

The film, which is now streaming on SonyLIV, is both arresting and amusing when Suhas is around. As an unforgiving, unhinged psychopath who seeks fleeting sanity in the solace of classical music, devotional songs and dance, the 'Colour Photo' actor is shockingly good. A crackpot whose eccentric behaviour is both funny and frightening, he is remarkable throughout. Teja is understated, while Shruti Meher emotes paranoia and pain with ease. Sanjay Ratha evokes both disgust and pity.

The simmering fear in the household is brought out by a piece of moody background music (by Ajay and Sanjay). Venkat R Shakamuri's cinematography is sharp, with the visuals managing to give us chills without typical shots that crime thrillers deploy.

On the flip side, the film fails to make sure the black humour hits the nail on the head. A few scenes in the second half seem far-fetched. Until 'Family Drama' course-corrects and delivers a solid climax, the proceedings are a little shaky. Also, the motives of a bad guy are ridiculously oversimplified. Given that the game becomes a high-stakes one for five characters eventually, the scenes in the second half should have delivered a punch in the gut. That doesn't happen.