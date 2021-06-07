The Family Man 2: Bharathiraja demands a ban on the Samantha Akkineni’s web series

The Family Man 2 has Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani and Manoj Bajpayee in the lead roles, while Raj and DK have directed it.

It is well known that the second season of Samantha Akkineni, Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani starrer The Family Man got released on Amazon Prime a couple of days back. Even before the episode’s release, there was a massive outrage on social media and a section of Tamil speaking audience wanted the show to be called off. Later, after the release of the season, the outrage did not stop.

While fans have been expressing their disappointment, legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja has now issued a statement, where he has demanded the video streaming platform Amazon Prime to stop streaming the series. He alleged that the season portrays the Eelam Tamil people in a bad light and stated that failing to stop streaming the season will result in Tamil people boycotting the OTT platform. Starring that Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles, the series was directed by Raj and DK.

A couple of weeks back, the Tamil Nadu government had placed a request to the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting to either stop or ban the release of show’s second season. It was alleged in the request that the series has depicted the Tamil Eelam in a negative light. In a letter to I&B minister Prakash Javadekar, Tamil Nadu IT Minister T Mano Thangaraj said the trailer presented Tamilians in a “highly objectionable manner”. Before this, Bharathiraja raised his voice against the biopic of Srilankan cricketer Muttiah Muralidharan, and eventually, it was called off.

