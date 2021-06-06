The Family Man 2 lands into a new controversy; #FamilyMan2_against_Tamils trends on Twitter
Soon after the trailer release of Samantha Akkineni, Priya Mani and Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man 2, the show landed in a controversy over the depiction of Eelam Tamils in a negative light. Now, the show has found itself in a new controversy for stereotyping Tamils. #FamilyMan2_against_Tamils is trending on Twitter as Tamil audience demand ban on the web show. One of the Twitter users wrote, "Through out the world, Stereotyping is condemned, but here it is praised. Is Chennai all about Sambar, Filter Coffee and Lungi?."
Tamil actor and politician Seeman in a tweet has also demanded legal action against the show. In his statement, he has requested the Tamil Nadu government to ban the show for showing it against the Tamils. His Tweet translates to, "We will take legal and democratic action to ban the anti-Tamil internet series The Family Man 2 and stop it!"
Through out the world, Stereotyping is condemned, but here it is praised. Is Chennai all about Sambar, Filter Coffee and Lungi?#BoycottAmazon #Familyman2_against_tamils
— முனைவர் முகம்மது கதாபி ( Dr Mohamed Gaddaffe ) (@drgaddaffe) June 6, 2021
The Tamil film industry needs to spell out where it stands on the #FamilyMan2_Against_Tamils issue.
We need to know if you are with us or agianst us. pic.twitter.com/gZrPKBWkSc
— Thamizhan Gethu Daa (@DaaGethu) June 6, 2021
Also, the usage of Tamil language and portrayal of Tamil Nadu people's skin tone in #TheFamilyManSeason2 Hindi series is propaganda against Thamizhan. Only a racist and bigoted person can do this.#FamilyMan2_against_Tamils @rajndk @sumank
— Saravanan Evu (@saravananevu) June 6, 2021
#FamilyMan2_against_Tamils stop airing of this series otherwise you are forcing us to #BoycottAmazonPrime you @PrimeVideoIN should understand value of sentiments and should support wrong propagations https://t.co/7FmeU2Hh5z
— Kanagu (@kanagugeeva) June 6, 2021
#BoyCottAmazon#FamilyMan2_against_Tamils
LTTE is the most ethical army
1. Only army in the world alcohol was totally banned
2. No Caste difference. Caste considered as criminal offence
3. Female were given equal rights & opportunity.
4. No one in LTTE had involved in any crime pic.twitter.com/AsAh3Sgucp
— தமிழன் அரிகிருஷ்ணன் (@tamilandaari) June 6, 2021
Meanwhile, Samantha Akkineni finally broke her silence after the release of her Hindi web debut, The Family Man 2. She penned a long note on Instagram starting with, "Reading all the reviews and comments fills my heart with so much joy .. RAJI will always be special." She further stated that her character Raji will 'always be special'.
"I was particular about Raji's portrayal being balanced, nuanced, and sensitive. I want Raji's story to be a stark, much-needed reminder for us, more than ever before, to come together as humans to fight hate, oppression, and greed. If we fail to do so, countless more will be denied their identity, liberty, and their right to self-determination," Sam wrote in her long Instagram post.
Also Read: Nandini Reddy comments on Samantha Akkineni's emotional post; Says you fought hate and haste with dignity