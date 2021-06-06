The Family Man 2 lands into a new controversy; #FamilyMan2_against_Tamils trends on Twitter

The Family Man 2 has landed in a new controversy for stereotyping Tamils. #FamilyMan2_against_Tamils is trending on Twitter as Tamil audience demand ban on the web show.

Soon after the trailer release of Samantha Akkineni, Priya Mani and Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man 2, the show landed in a controversy over the depiction of Eelam Tamils in a negative light. Now, the show has found itself in a new controversy for stereotyping Tamils. #FamilyMan2_against_Tamils is trending on Twitter as Tamil audience demand ban on the web show. One of the Twitter users wrote, "Through out the world, Stereotyping is condemned, but here it is praised. Is Chennai all about Sambar, Filter Coffee and Lungi?."

Tamil actor and politician Seeman in a tweet has also demanded legal action against the show. In his statement, he has requested the Tamil Nadu government to ban the show for showing it against the Tamils. His Tweet translates to, "We will take legal and democratic action to ban the anti-Tamil internet series The Family Man 2 and stop it!"

Meanwhile, Samantha Akkineni finally broke her silence after the release of her Hindi web debut, The Family Man 2. She penned a long note on Instagram starting with, "Reading all the reviews and comments fills my heart with so much joy .. RAJI will always be special." She further stated that her character Raji will 'always be special'.

"I was particular about Raji's portrayal being balanced, nuanced, and sensitive. I want Raji's story to be a stark, much-needed reminder for us, more than ever before, to come together as humans to fight hate, oppression, and greed. If we fail to do so, countless more will be denied their identity, liberty, and their right to self-determination," Sam wrote in her long Instagram post.

