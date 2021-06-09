The Family Man 2: Raj and DK open up about receiving comments on Samantha Akkineni's skin tone

After getting a lot of comments, creators Raj and DK have finally answered on why it was necessary for Samantha to look that way as Raji in the second season of The Family Man 2.

Samantha Akkineni's incredible performance alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Priya Mani in The Family Man 2 has left the audience amazed. The actress has made her Hindi web debut on a phenomenal note. However, a section of the audience recently raised a few questions over certain scenes and also on Samantha Akkineni's skin tone in the show. After getting a lot of comments, creators Raj and DK have finally answered on why it was necessary for Samantha to look that way as Raji in the second season of The Family Man 2.

Raj opened up on the same saying Sam plays the role of a soldier who is living under harsh and edgy circumstances. "It’s really the character. At the end of it, if we look down upon such things in the context of beauty by saying somebody is dark, somebody is fair, here she is a soldier. She is a warrior, a weapon, a person who is living under harsh, rough, and edgy circumstances. So, it’s like how she learnt to fight so convincingly, I don’t know if you have seen a female character fight so convincingly before, all credits to Samantha, the idea was to make her into that." He added saying it was just the right get up and nothing to do with the beauty.

On the other hand, DK said Samantha had to look a certain way and it was a whole packaging. "There is no commentary about the skin colour. This is just the way she is," the filmmaker stated in an interview with FC.

The Family Man 2 starring Manoj Bajpayee, Priya Mani, Samantha Akkineni and Sharib Hashmi among others released on June 4, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video and is getting a massive response on social media.

Also Read: Expensive cars and bikes worth whopping crores owned by Naga Chaitanya

Credits :Film Companion

Share your comment ×