Family Pack: Likith Shetty & Amrutha Iyengar's romantic track Biddalappo is a perfect treat on Valentines Day

On Valentine’s Day, the makers of Puneeth Rajkumar's production film Family Pack today released a romantic song Biddalappo. The heart-warming video track of the song features Amruta Iyengar and Likith Shetty. The music is composed by popular Kannada director Gurukiran. The song is sung in the melodious voice of Chintan Vikas with the lyrics of V Manohar.

“Music is a universal language and any emotion can be conveyed through music quite seamlessly. Family Pack is also one such movie which is filled with a blend of emotions and the song ‘Biddalappo’ too will capture your hearts with its nuances.”, said, Music Director, Gurukiran.

Directed by Arjun Kumar S and produced under the banner of Late Puneeth Rajkumar’s PRK Productions, the film will premiere on 17 February. The film is a part of Puneeth Rajkumar’s PRK Productions, at carrying forward his cinematic brilliance and as a tribute to the late actor.

The film is an endearing tale of human emotions featuring actors Rangayana Raghu, Amruta Iyengar and Likith Shetty in the lead. A few days ago, the trailer of the film was released and showed a perfect blend of humour and drama.

