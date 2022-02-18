Family Pack: Likith Shetty says his father is the guiding ghost in his life, team shares their experiences

A heart-warming Kannada comedy titled Family Pack got released on February 17. Director Arjun Kumar S has managed to bring life to a crazy story featuring a ghost and a guy from a broken family who falls in love with a girl. The film's concept has managed to grab everyone's attention. Now, the lead actors and director of the film have shared their personal experiences.

The concept of 'Guiding Ghosts' has brought an aspirational value to the audience. Talking about the Guiding Ghost in real life, actor Likith Shetty reveals, “I think the guiding ghost in my life is my father. Because we share a lovely relationship and he always keeps pushing me. Anything I am doing, he always made sure that he was aware of it.”

Director Arjun Kumar also added about his vision and who is the guiding guide of his life, "I have many Guiding Guides in my life. The first one of course my parents. And from the film industry, right from the directors to the supporting artists. They are all very experienced and know how to convey their ideas. They kept on telling me, 'Let’s just go ahead with the shoot and you don't worry about anything,’ so in this way they are very good guides for me."

Veteran actor Rangayana Raghu adds, "For me, people narrating about ghost itself is an inspiration. I am born in a small village in Pavagada, Tumakuru district in Karnataka. It's in the very interiors of Karnataka. People in our town express their real-life experiences. When I went to America, someone narrated his experience to me. That means even in America people experience ghosts, not only in India alone. I have a realistic approach to such stories."

Directed by Arjun Kumar S and produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, the film stars Likith Shetty, Amruta Iyengar, and Rangayana Raghu in the lead roles.

