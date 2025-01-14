Family Padam OTT Release Date: When and where to watch Udhay Karthik and Vivek Prasanna’s Tamil-language comedy drama flick online
Read on to learn where you can watch Udhay Karthik and Vivek Prasanna’s comedy-drama movie Family Padam on OTT!
The Tamil film Family Padam is set to premiere on an OTT platform after its theatrical release on December 6, 2024. Following a month in cinemas, the movie will soon be available for streaming.
When and where to watch Family Padam
The movie Family Padam is all set to make its debut on the OTT platform Aha Video on January 15, 2025. The official announcement was made by the platform itself through their social media handle.
See the official post by Aha Video here:
Official trailer and plot of Family Padam
The movie Family Padam takes a look into the lives of a family living in Triplicane, Chennai. The film’s story primarily revolves around the lives of three brothers: Sarath, Parthi, and Tamizh.
Sarath works as an advocate, while Parthi earns a living as a BPO employee. Tamizh, the youngest, aspires to become a film director. Living with their parents, Tamizh faces a challenging time when a fraudulent producer steals his screenplay.
The family must band together to support Tamizh in producing and completing his film, overcoming numerous challenges along the way. The rest of the film focuses on how the family moves forward with humor, chaos, and determination, making personal sacrifices for Tamizh and his dream.
Cast and crew of Family Padam
The movie Family Padam features an ensemble cast of actors like Udhay Karthik, Vivek Prasanna, Subhiksha Kayarohanam, and Parthiban Kumar in lead roles. Besides them, the film also has actors like Sreeja Ravi, Mohana Sundharam, Kavin, Janani, Santhosh Kesavan, and many more as supporting characters.
The film is directed by Selvah Kumar Thirumaaran, based on a story written by himself. While Anivee backs up the movie by composing the musical tracks, the background score is crafted by Ajesh.
