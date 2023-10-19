Family Star Title Teaser OUT: Vijay Deverakonda beats gender norms in Parasuram's action-packed flick

Vijay Deverakonda has dropped a glimpse of his next film Family Star with director Parasuram alongside Mrunal Thakur in the lead role. The film which is expected to be an action-drama film with a hint of comedy is likely to be another feather for Vijay Deverakonda who is joining the director after their last collaboration Geetha Govindam.

The teaser opens in a setting where Vijay Deverakonda is sitting in front of a goon who is surrounded by his henchmen. The goon slowly narrates and mocks Vijay Deverakonda as being a non-masculine person who only shops for vegetables and knows how to take care of children.

To which Vijay stands up from his seat and answers walking towards a pile of steel bars laid near them. He goes on to ask “Why can’t a man buy onions or take care of children? Is that not masculine enough or will I only be masculine when I bend this steel bar?” along which he starts bending a steel bar placed there.

As he struts in his massy and cool way a henchman attacks him and Vijay catches him and bashes his head into the concrete wall near them. The film’s title appears as of then, after which Mrunal Thakur appears for a moment as well who is expected to play Vijay’s wife in the film. The film’s title teaser ends with the same mass background score turning into a light-hearted and melodious one as Mrunal takes the screen.

The title teaser surely shows Vijay Deverakonda as a massy and cool family man which seems to set the premise of the story, but the elevation of the peak mass moments is surely because of how high the notes hit which is composed by the music director Gopi Sundar, who is also joining the Vijay Deverakonda-Parasuram combo after Geetha Govindam.

The film which is produced by Raju-Shirish boasts a really talented technical crew like KU Mohanan who is handling the cinematography of the film with Marthand K Venkatesh editing for the movie. The film is expected to hit theatres for Sankranti next year when Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram is also expected to release.