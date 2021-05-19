FamilyMan2_against_Tamils trends as Tamil users take offence on alleged facts in Samantha Akkineni's trailer

While The Family Man 2 team is overwhelmed with the response to the trailer, the Tamil audience has taken offence over certain scenes in the trailer.

The Family Man Season 2 trailer starring Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni is out and is getting a good response on social media. Manoj Bajpayee is seen as Srikant Tiwari while Samantha Akkineni plays the role of Rajji. While The Family Man 2 team is overwhelmed with the response to the trailer, the Tamil audience is offended over certain scenes in the trailer. #FamilyMan2_against_Tamils is trending on Twitter as the Tamil audience has taken offence on alleged facts in Samantha Akkineni's trailer.

One of the Twitter users wrote, "We demand an explanation or apology from @Samanthaprabhu2 & the director of the movie #Familyman2 for disrespecting the legacy of Tamils. @rajndk @PrimeVideoIN." The Tamil audience feels that they have been targetted by the makers in the show and have threatened to remove certain scenes from The Famil Man 2. Another user writes, "It's high time that filmmakers like @VetriMaaran @mari_selvaraj try making a film that portrays the Eelam struggle in the right manner and pull in mainstream audience."

The Family Man 2 also features Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar and Sharib Hashmi reprising their roles from season 1. The much-delayed web series is scheduled to release on June 4 on Amazon Prime India.

Meanwhile, celebs like actor Rakul Preet Singh, Naga Chaitanya, Nandini Reddy, Adivi Sesh, are showering Samantha Akkineni with best wishes for her Hindi web debut.

Raj and DK in a statement recently said, "As creators, we have been waiting for a pretty long time to share the trailer of the much-awaited new season of The Family Man today. We promised the season will be out by end of this summer, and we are glad that we just about kept that promise :). The wait will finally be over on 4 June as Srikant Tiwari will return with a thrilling storyline, and ‘danger really has a new face’ — Samantha Akkineni, who has done a tremendous job, along with the always-fantastic ensemble cast. We are confident we have carved out an exciting season for you all, despite having to work through the pandemic. Hopefully the new season will be worth the wait. These are extremely difficult times, and we hope and pray for better times. Please stay safe, mask up, and vaccinate as soon as you can."

