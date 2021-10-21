The Famous Star Kid: Acting to action, Vijay Sethupathi's son Surya is multifaceted like his dad
Vijay Sethupathi is one of the best actors in the Indian film industry and definitely doesn't need any introduction. Fondly known as Makkal Selvan, he is one of the most down-to-earth celebrities. On the personal front, the actor is quite shy and makes sure to keep his family away from media glares. However, his son Surya Sethupathi is an actor too and is going in the right footsteps of his father.
Surya made his acting debut playing the younger version of his father in Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in 2015. While the young champ shared screen space with his father again in a Tamil film titled Sindhubaadh in 2019, where he stole the limelight and hearts. Surya seems to be getting all his basic acts right to turn into a hero as he grows up.
Surya and his father Vijay Sethupathi share quite a love-filled and playful relationship. Many times, photos of the father-son duo from their movie sets have gone viral. Surya is good as his father in acting and we say this because a video of Sethupathi and his son Suriya rehearsing for a fight sequence has gone viral back then. However, what stood out was, father being a father, couldn't help but kiss his son at the end of the video seeing his pain.
Not just action, Suriya is multitalented like a father, full of passion and zeal. He performs action just like a proper south actor, punching, kicking and defending, Surya has got it all. Looks like young Surya is training hard to become an actor in the future. While he did impress the audience with his acting skills in Sindhubaadh, Surya seems to be on the road to learn as much as possible.
In Sindhubaadh, Vijay Sethupathi and his son Surya played petty thieves in Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu. The film was based on the broad outline of how a simple man’s life is affected by society.
The Makkal Selvan fans love Surya as much they love Sethupathi. They often keep sharing pictures of the father-son duo, which go viral in seconds. This picture of Surya biting his father's cheek as he clicks a selfie is a priceless one. Their love and bond are quite visible in the film. Fans also can't wait to witness more of the duo on the big screen, an exact image of Vijay Sethupathi is absolutely a delight to everyone.
