Famous Star Kid: Ajith Kumar's superstar fandom passes on to his 8-year-old son Aadvik aka Thala Kutty



Ajith Kumar is the biggest superstar of South cinema. The actor, who made his debut in 1993 with the Telugu film Prema Pusthakam, later moved to Tamil cinema and paved a niche for himself as the most bankable actor till today. The superstar enjoys a massive fan base, that goes beyond anyone's imagination. We have often heard that South audiences worship their favourite heroes and if you ever want to witness it, then Ajith Kumar's fandom is a testimony to it.

Ajith Kumar defines the tag earned from his fans, as "Thala", which means 'Hero or Leader'. He is one such star who is always trending on social media despite not having any accounts on Instagram or Twitter. That's the magic of his fans.

The Thunivu actor is one such superstar in the South, who maintains a very lowkey life, he doesn't promote his films, he doesn't have social media accounts, and he doesn't share pics of himself or his family. Yet, somehow, every day he takes up internet space. And today is no different but it's not Ajith who is trending but his eight-year-old son Aadvik. Yes, the little boy is celebrating his birthday and fans can't keep calm. The true star, whose fanbase follows up.

Ajith Kumar is married to Shalini and has two kids, a daughter Anoushka and a son Aadvik. The couple, who fell in love on the sets of their first film of Amarkalam, tied the knot in 2000 and have been together for 22 years. Despite the stardom, the family tries to stay away from the media and the internet glare. Nevertheless, just like their dad, both star kids are equally famous. Yes, Aadvik is known as Kutty Thala, which means young hero.

Aadvik aka Kutty Thala has turned 8 years old today and fans are celebrating it by offering food to the poor, sticking huge posters of him on roads, and trending on Twitter. Ajith's fans on social media are over the moon about the little boy turning a year older and have taken to social media to wish him.

Ajith Kumar's son Aadvik aka Kutty Thala celebrates his birthday:



Viral public appearances of the famous star kid

Meanwhile, like his father, Aadvik's photos from vacations, school, and football matches, also surface on social media and go viral. Once, the little boy was spotted with his mom Shalini at a family function and his adorable pics went viral on social media. So much so, that his name and pics trended on Twitter with 22.4k tweets in 2021. It is said that Aadvik is the first star kid of any South superstar to have trended on Twitter at such a young age.

Recently, Aadvik enjoyed a football match with his mom Shalini in Chennai. Kutty Thala wore a Chennai football jersey as he watched the match with his mom and friends. A video of Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan greeting Shalini and Aadvik at the stadium has gone viral.



Advertisement

Like father like son

Well, as Aadvik is still very young, not much is known about him. However, one common thing between the father and son that caught everyone's attention is that they both love sports. Especially football. Reportedly, he also loves automobiles like his superstar dad, who is also a professional racer. Ajith Kumar often takes his bike and goes on trips to Ladakh, Europe, and other places.

The superstar legacy

Ajith Kumar doesn't let stardom reach his kids as he is a very down-to-earth person. The Vedalam actor is a doting father and has kept Kutty Thala largely sheltered. But his devoted fans love and adore him as the younger prince of their kingdom. Fans already have big plans for the child. They are already claiming that he will be the next Ajith Kumar, even though he is just a kid.

Kutty Thala is yet to land his foot in the industry. The actor's fans will be more than elated to watch Aadvik with his father on screen. Meanwhile, his sister, Anoushka started her career as a child artist. She made her debut in 2015 with her father's film Tamil film Yennai Arindhaal. She played a cameo role. However, after that, she never appeared in any other movie. However, as she turned a teenager, recently, a few pics of her have gone viral on social media.

And this is not the case with Ajith Kumar's son Aadvik only, fans often adore their favourite heroes' sons too. Mahesh Babu's son Gautam, Pawan Kalyan's son Akira, Allu Arjun's kids, have the same unconditional love and fanbase among the masses.

Advertisement

The unimaginable fanbase that goes from superstar to his sons is the big legacy.

ALSO READ: 12 Slice-of-Life South Indian films on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other OTT platforms