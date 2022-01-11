Famous Star Kid: Allu Arjun's daughter Arha has got everything a star needs & here is the proof

Allu Arha, a famous star kid in Tollywood. She is just a little less popular than her superstar dad Allu Arjun but will take that place too with all her superstar-like qualities. From cutest expressions to stunning dance moves, this little munchkin has got it all to be at the top when she grows old.

Expressions, dialogues, dancing, singing, you name it and Arha has it all. From where? is such an unnatural question, when born in a family of great actors, isn't it a natural process. But it is also astonishing to see this amazing talent at the age of 5, imagine what she would be at the 21.

Allu Arha is an apple of Allu Arjun's eyes. She is a total daddy's girl and so is he and their bond is a major goals. The AA's princess gets special attention on his social media platform and we ain't complaining because it is literally all things cute. Here are a few times Arha stole our hearts with her various antics.

We have got the cutest video of the little one and we are sure it will make your day. The adorable Arha imitates the drummers in this video from her sister Niharika Konidela's wedding. We said expression, now you see why she has got tons of them which can steal your heart.

Arha's innocence and cuteness is a show stealer and this video is proof of it. The 'Telugu girl' look and we could see the star-like aura. Doesn't she have it?

For unversed, at the age of 5, AA's princess is making her acting debut with Samantha starrer Shaakuntalam. One of the most popular star kids on the block, Allu Arha's debut marks the entry of the fourth generation of the Allu family in the Indian cinema.

With a little help from Samantha, the lead actress, Arha as Princess Bharati shined bright on the screen. She had earlier stated, "Arha was born to be a rockstar." Well, we don't agree any less.

Allu Arjun sees a star in his daughter too and said he would be proud if she wants to become an actor. The Icon Staar in a chat show with Samantha said, "I will be proud as three generations of my family are from the industry. His grandfather, father, Sirish, him and If Arha chooses to bind actress then I will be proud."

Allu Arha is the next star in making, who has all the qualities to rule the tinsel town like Pushpa Raj aka Allu Arjun.

