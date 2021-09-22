The Famous Star Kid: Allu Arjun's son Ayaan & his love for Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is inevitable

The star couple of Tollywood, Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha, along with their kids are always in the limelight but, mostly their elder son, Ayaan. He always makes sure to catch the attention of people with his crazy love for action films, foot-tapping dance steps and by showing off his cooking skills. This little kid knows how to entertain, just like his dad.

Allu Ayaan is a hardcore fan of action, superheroes and Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff. Yes, the star kid is a huge fan of Tiger and fondly calls him 'Tiger Squash'. At many times, Ayaan has flaunted his love for Tiger, which was too cute.

It was in March when all the fanboy moments began for Ayaan as he expressed his love for Tiger and the actor also replied to him with the utmost kindness. Allu Arjun shared a video of Ayaan, where he was seen saying “Hi Tiger Squash, can you please invite me for the shooting of Baaghi 3.” and when Allu Arjun asked Ayaan why he made that request, the little boy replied, “because I want to see his body and his gun fighting scenes.”

Ayaan just couldn't get over Tiger's action skills and six-packs body, along with dancing skills, which his dad is a specialist too. After Allu Arjun posted Ayaan's video, Tiger sent in a special message, which said, "haha…I love my new name! sir, please tell Ayaan he has been invited on all my films sets, not just Baaghi.”

That didn't stop there, Allu Ayaan was on cloud nine as his dad gave him a big surprise, which is Tiger Shroff's wishes on his 6th birthday. The actor shared a photo of Ayaan on social media and penned a note saying, "Happy birthday Ayaan , have an amazing year buddy." Allu Arjun thanked Tiger for his kind gesture. This camaraderie between Ayaan and Tiger Shroff is definitely cute and the friendship bloomed well with time.

Allu arjun in insta replied too #TigerShroff bhai... Waiting for an pic With our Allu Ayaan... Love you bro @iTIGERSHROFF pic.twitter.com/QblGYGDqJV April 3, 2020

Allu Ayaan, who is just 7 years old, never leaves a moment to amaze everyone with his multi-talented skills. He is also good at cooking, enjoys BTS music the most, and is definitely the naughtiest. Being the first child, he is also an eye to his mom and dad.

Allu Arjun had gotten married to his long-term girlfriend, Sneha Reddy on March 6, 2011, and the couple was blessed with a baby boy, Allu Ayaan on April 3, 2014. However, their happiness had gotten doubled, when after two years, on November 21, 2016, the couple had embraced parenthood for the second time and had welcomed a baby girl, whom they have named, Allu Arha. Since then, we are sitting back and enjoying the adorable pictures and videos of their two munchkins. Arha is also a superstar in making as she is making her debut in Tollywood as a child artist.

