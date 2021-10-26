The Famous Star Kid: How R Madhavan's son Vedaant is making the nation proud

R Madhavan is one of the most popular, who has managed to capture the hearts of billions in the Tamil and Hindi with his impeccable acting prowess, dashing looks and vivacious smile. Being in the industry since 3 decades, Madhavan's performances in movies like Rang De Basanti, Alai Payuthey, Aaytha Ezhuthu, Vikram Vedha and others are still cherished everyday. While the actor has grabbed the headlines often and his son is no lesser than him.

R Madhavan's son Vedaant, who is 16 years old, is one talented kid. He is making his dad and nation proud with many prestigious awards. While the dad is best in acting, the son is best in sports, yes swimming is his forte and how amazing he is will leave you stunned.

Vedaant is excellent in sports and he has also represented India at an International swimming competitions. From Gold to Bronze, the young champ has bagged many awards at different parts of the world. Eariler, he won bronze at International swim met, another bronze at third Khelo India Youth Games and now even medals in swimming in a recently-concluded championship.

Madhavan today announced that his son has won seven medals for Maharashtra. The star kid won four silver and three bronze medals at the championship held at the Basavanagudi Aquatic Centre. Madhavan is a proud father and is also happy about making his state and country proud.

Not just swimming, Vedaant, at just at the age of 16 is so mature and full of gold heart. Vedant, at nine years old, had won PETA's Compassionate Kid Award for helping and saving animals in 2014.

Madhavan a doting father, has always supported and appreciated his son’s endeavours. For each achievement, he appreciates and encourages him further, which also showcases their beautiful bond. At many occasions, the actor has expressed that he is beyond happy to see that his son beats him at almost everything he is good at.

Vedaant is the only son of R Madhavan and his wife Sarita. After enjoying marital bliss for six years, the duo had welcomed a prince into their lives in 2005, whom they have lovingly named Vedaant. Now, this star kid is making his father super proud through his achievements at the mere age of 16. While the father has imprinted the hearts of millions, the son is leaving is no stone unturned too.

Also Read: The Famous Star Kid: Acting to action, Vijay Sethupathi's son Surya is multifaceted like his dad