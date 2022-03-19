Famous Star Kid: Mahesh Babu is a 'proud dad' as Sitara makes debut with Sarkaru Vaari Paata's Penny song

Apart from being a great actor, it is a well-known fact that Mahesh Babu is a total family man. The actor has another rising star in his house and it is none other than his daughter. The young girl enjoys a huge fan following, no less than her dad on social media. Sitara, at the age of 9, is a spitting image of her dad, from good looks, acting, dancing, and whatnot.

It is well known that Mahesh Babu's upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata is the most awaited and biggest film of Tollywood. Well, now the film has got bigger as the actor's daughter Sitara made her presence and is set to mark her debut. The little one is set to mark her debut by sharing the screen with her father for the song Penny from Sarkaru Vaari Paata. For Penny's song, she is seen dancing with her dad and left everyone awestruck. Not just that, she even took special dance training sessions with Anne Master, who has closely worked with her and was also present on the sets while shooting.

However, dance is not something new to Sitara. If you through her Instagram, one can easily say that she loves dancing as she always grooves on the latest trends on Instagram.

Sitara said she wants to make her dad proud and indeed he is. Sharing the Penny song promo on social media, Mahesh, the proud father of Sitara wrote, “She's stealing the show... once again!! #Penny out tomorrow!.

Sitara is already a YouTube star as she creates videos with her friend Aadya. Sitara and Aadya. Not many know, but Sitara has also sent her voice for Frozen 2 as Baby Elsa. This is the first time she is appearing on screen, that too with her father Mahesh Babu. Fans are super excited as the full song is set to release in just two more days, on March 20.

In 2013, Mahesh’s son Gautham had made his debut with his film 1: Nenokkadine, directed by Sukumar. It is unknown yet if Sitara will be in the film too or just the music video.

