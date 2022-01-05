The Famous Star Kid: Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara and her love for dancing

There are a lot of star kids who are giving tough competition to their celebrity parents on social media. Be it Allu Arjun's 5-year-old daughter Arha or KGF star Yash's kids, they are as popular as their parents. Also, superstar Mahesh Babu's little munchkin, Sitara Ghattamaneni is one of the popular star kids on the block. Sitara is only 9 but she has created her own space on social media.

Going by her posts on Instagram, her social media space is clearly not dominated by her parents' celebrity status. She has created a name of herself in her own way and people are getting to see her in a very different light. Something that Sitara loves the most is dancing. Every second post of Sitara on her social media account speaks volumes about her love for dance and music.

In the morning, on a vacation or spending time at home with her bestie, the young girl is clearly killing it with her dance moves.

Earlier, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Namrata Shirodkar said she and Mahesh are equally encouraging her to do her best. "She has a mind of her own and we encourage her to be happy!! That’s all there is to it really and she really works hard towards for her YouTube channel and constantly surprising us with her ideas," said Namrata Shirodkar as she opened up about her daughter Sitara's social media debut.

Did you know Sitara has lent voice to baby Elsa in the Telugu-dubbed version of Frozen 2?

Sitara seems to be following her father's footsteps and is clearly a star in the making. Don't you think?

