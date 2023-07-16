Famous Star Kid: Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara shines in Tarun Tahiliani tulle gown worth over Rs 1.42 lakh

Sitara Ghattamaneni, the doting daughter of Superstar Mahesh Babu and former Miss India Namrata Shirodkar, bagged a massive jewelry brand contract. One of the most popular star kids on social media, Sitara goes Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana's way to bag such a large contract that got her massive attention even at Times Square.

Yesterday, July 15, for the launch of the TVC, Sitara attended the event wearing a Tarun Tahiliani tulle gown worth over Rs 1.42 lakh. Yes, you read that right! One can see in the photos, Sitara looks no less like a princess in an oyster-shade gown that came with a sensual one-shoulder and is encrusted with crystals all over. Sitara styled this ultra-modern look with nothing but just a neckpiece and capped the look with glossy lips and open hair. Mom Namrata Shirodkar made sure to keep that inner star child and innocence in her 12-year-old daughter alive.

With this, star couple Mahesh Babu and Namrata are super proud parents and indeed on cloud nine seeing the progress of their daughter.

Meanwhile, Sitara apparently becomes the first star in the country to have a signature collection on her name. During her interaction with the media at the event, Sitara said that she likes movies, and is very interested to follow his father's footsteps.

She further added that she learned confidence from her mother, Namrata. Interestingly, Namrata also confirmed that their son Gautam might enter films but is currently interested in his studies.

Meanwhile, it is also being said that Sitara has been paid a whopping amount for appearing in the advertisement but she has donated it all to a charity.

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, we asked Namrata does balancing work and motherhood gets challenging for her. To this, she replied, "It can get challenging when there are too many things that demand my attention but with time, I've learnt to prioritize my tasks and balance both aspects of my life. Mahesh has been instrumental in helping me deal with challenging situations and sharing of parental responsibilities."

