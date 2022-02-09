The Famous Star Kid: Mahesh Babu's son Gautam is a reflection of his father in many ways

Mahesh Babu, who married Namrata in 2005, has two kids, daughter Sitara and son Gautam. Although his little daughter is quite popular on social media, his son is quite opposite. From reels to photoshoots, Sitara is the Gen Y kid, whereas Gautam is an introvert who doesn't like to put much of himself on a public platform. Doesn't these signs seem to be from his father? Yes, there is a reflection of Mahesh Babu in Gautam and we have proof to say it.

Gautam is like his dad, not just in looks but in personality too. Let's start with looks, do we need to say anything, I mean like dad like son. The 15-year boy has got the most charismatic smile and eyes like the superstar. And height needs no mention I guess, Gautam is giving a tough competition to Mahesh in that as he is neck to neck with him.

Well, on that note, here is a moment to recall, in a recent chat show, Mahesh Babu revealed that Gautam was born six weeks before as a premature baby. When I first held him, he was just as big as my palm. Now, Gautham is almost 6 ft tall. The actor also further added that Sitara is a brat and Gautam is a cat.

Gautam also carries a lot of Mahesh Babu's personality traits like his calmness. In almost 2 decades of his career, there was not one moment, Mahesh Babu has dealt with any situation without calmness and Gautam seems to be following in his footsteps too. The young champ is also an introvert who likes to open himself only to his close ones and doesn't talk much.

However, going through his Instagram posts, all we could definitely see is his unconditional love for his family, friends, video games, automobiles and cricket. These quite similar traits of Gautam from his father Mahesh Babu are reflections of what a good man he will be growing up.

Also Read: Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu & Keerthy Suresh make a romantic pair in the first song Kalaavathi poster