Famous Star Kid: Pawan Kalyan's son Akira Nandan mobbed at Bro screening; Fans cheer for his special tshirt

Fans don't just worship stars in the South but also their kids and the latest video of Pawan Kalyan's son Akira Nandan is proof. He watched his dad's film Bro at a theatre and the amount of love and stardom he received from fans is no less than anything. The star kid was mobbed by a huge crowd with loud chants and cheers as he tried to get into his car after watching the Bro movie.

A video of Akira Nandan goes viral on social media. The video shows a huge crowd mobbing the star kid along with loud chants outside as he was clicked outside a theatre after watching the Bro movie. What's more special is Akira wore a customized t-shirt of his father's Pawan Kalyan character from Bro. He was seen in a white sweatshirt with Pawan Kalyan's look printed on it with the movie title. Fans went berserk noticing the special moment.

Akira is the son of Pawan Kalyan and his second wife Renu Desai, a former model-turned-actor. He is one of the most popular star kids in Tollywood and his father's loyal fans shower a lot of love on him. Also, just like every star kid, fans also expect him to become an actor. However, Last year, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Pawan Kalyan's ex-wife Renu Desai opened up about his son Akira's debut in Tollywood. The actress stated that Akira is not interested to be an actor as of now and that people should stop putting pressure on him. Well, now only time will tell if Akira will step into acting.

About Bro

Bro starring Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej released on Friday and opened up with a good response. Audiences have termed it a family entertainer that sticks to the mass film template and a treat to Pawan Kalyan's fans. The actor essays the role of God along with his nephew Sai Dharam Tej in lead role.

Directed by Samuthirakani, Bro is the remake of Vinodhayam Sitham. Ketika Sharma, Priya Prakash Varrier Rohini, Brahmanandam, and Subbaraju are also part of the film. Trivikram Srinivas has provided the screenplay and dialogues while S Thaman is the music composer.

ALSO READ: Does nepotism exist in Telugu cinema? Here's what Pawan Kalyan has to say