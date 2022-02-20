The Famous Star Kid: Sitara flaunts her graceful dance moves to Kalaavathi; Superstar dad Mahesh Babu comments

Sitara is clearly giving tough competition to her celebrity parents Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar on social media. Mahesh Babu's little munchkin, Sitara Ghattamaneni's Instagram account speaks volumes about her love for dance. Sitara yet again flaunts her love for dancing as she grooves to the latest song Kalaavathi from Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Sitara decided to take up Kalaavathi and we are awestruck by her graceful dance moves to Mahesh Babu's song. Sharing the video on her IG reel, Sitara wrote, "My go at #Kalaavathi! This one's for you Nanna."

Mahesh Babu reposted it on his story and wrote, "my star!!! you beat me to it." Mom Namrata Shirodkar also shared the video of their daughter and captioned it, "Just in awe... What can I say. Love love love to you my little one."

Kalaavathi song has vocals by Sid Sriram, music by S Thaman and has lyrics by Ananta Sriram that spellbind one and all.

Starring Keerthy Suresh in the female lead role, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus banners.

Cinematography by R Madhi, while Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor and AS Prakash takes care of art department.

