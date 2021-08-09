The Famous Star Kids: Ajith’s daughter Anoushka, Vijay's son Jason Sanjay, Pawan Kalyan's son Akira Nandan

There are a few star kids who are always in the limelight, while there are some who keep themselves away from media glare and paparazzi. Pre-teens or young adults, star kids are as popular as their celebrity parents and need no introduction. They are already enjoying a star status and often steal their parents’ thunder. However, South actors like Ajith’s daughter Anoushka, Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjay and Pawan Kalyan's son Akira Nandan are among the star kids who are quite away from social media but they got our attention.

Akira Nandan:

Pawan Kalyan and Renu Desai's son Akira Nandan doesn't like being under the media glare. He is quite a camera shy and has kept himself away from social media. But looks like the star kid will soon be following his father's footstep as he is reportedly learning acting and music. Pawan Kalyan apparently is helping Akira to learn things he loves. Renu Desai recently shared a video of Akira and clearly, he has got that confidence and charm. A star in the making?

Earlier, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Renu Desai opened up on how she keeps her kids protected from social media trolls. Revealing about how she manages to keep her two kids away from social media negativity, the proud mom said, "I want to be a little protective because these trolls are insensitive and inconsiderate. Keeping that in mind, my son has a private account on social media where he has only his friends following him. He cannot have random people following him. When it comes to my daughter, she does her own little thing of clicking pictures and upload them on my social accounts. A lot of my photos will have credit to Aadhya. A little bit of exposure is needed, you cannot keep them in a cave because they are born to people from the film industry. It can't be unknown territory for them."

Also Read: The Famous Star Kids: Allu Arjun's daughter Arha to Mahesh Babu's angel Sitara being their stylish best

Jason Sanjay:

Kollywood star Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjay is all grown up and has been grabbing a lot of attention. Be it for his photos from the graduation ceremony to partying videos with his friends, Jason Sanjay is quite in the limelight. Reportedly, he is also planning to follow his father and grandfather's footsteps to make a mark in the film industry.

Check out his latest videos that went viral on social media:

Anoushka Kumar:

Anoushka Ajith, the daughter of Tamil actor Ajith Kumar is all grown up and is super talented. She is undoubtedly one of the popular star kids. The young girl has been grabbing all the limelight ever since her singing video went viral on social media. However, it remains to see if the star kid aspires to be an actor just like her father. Anoushka Ajith is also a close friend of Jyothika and Suriya’s Diya.