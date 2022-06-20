Famous Star Kids: Allu Arha and Allu Ayaan twin in white as they pose for latest photoshoot; PIC

The famous star kids Allu Arha and Allu Ayaan look cool as they twin in white during their latest photoshoot. The Pushpa actor's wife Sneha Reddy dropped a picture of the siblings. The Tollywood couple often drops cute updates with their kids on social media. Recently, the family went on a trip to London and the sneak peeks from their holiday gave travel goals.

Meanwhile, following her dad's footsteps, Allu Arha is all set to make her acting debut in Tollywood alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the mythological drama, Shaakuntalam. She will be seen in the role of Prince Bharata in this much-anticipated drama. Based on a popular play Shakuntala by Kalidasa, Dev Mohan will essay the role of king Dushyanta of the Puru Dynasty in the film.

Check out the picture below:

On a different front, after basking in the success of Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun is all geared up for the sequel of this 2021 successful action entertainer. Titled Pushpa: The Rule, reports suggest that the shoot for this project is expected to commence soon. The reports further claim that the renowned composer Devi Sri Prasad has already scored three numbers for Allu Arjun's next.

The actor who was seen as a sandalwood smuggler in the original movie will essay a much more intense role in the drama backed by the famous production house Mythri Movie Makers. A lot has already been written by the film and it is also believed that the second installment will be bigger than Pushpa: The Rise in every aspect.

Allu Arjun will also lead another pan-Indian flick to be helmed by Koratala Siva. Temporarily named AA21, the flick was announced a long time ago and has not gone on the floors yet. He is also speculated to work with Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the near future. However, nothing has been made official till now.

Also Read: Pooja Hegde pulls off a bold dinner date look in a Venetian corset and slit-cut skirt; Yay or Nay