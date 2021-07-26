The Famous Star Kids: Allu Arjun's daughter Arha to Mahesh Babu's angel Sitara being their stylish best

Our favourite celebrities as we all know leave no stone unturned when it comes to putting their best fashion foot forward. While Mahesh Babu is known for his simple and classy fashion choices, Allu Arjun has earned the tag of being the most stylish star of the Telugu film industry. Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan never fails to grab our attention with his style statement. Just like these celebs, their kids also enjoy a ton of limelight and popularity. In fact, star kids are much popular than their celebrity parents, thanks to social media.

Star kids like Arha, Sitara, Ayra, Maryam Ameerah Salmaan are indeed bundles of cuteness. They are equally like their parents when it comes to fashion and manage to bring out that right celebrity swag. When photos of these star kids surface online, fans go gaga and celebrate them. Be it for their shoes, expensive dresses, or hairstyles, each one of them clearly makes for one stylish kiddo. Let's take a look at South actors and their fashionable kids that are ruling social media space and how.

Sitara: Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara, who is already on Instagram with a verified account has always left us mesmerized with her cute-looking photos. From her pink four-tired frill frock to pigtails, Sitara has proved she is a fashionista in the making. The 7-year-old is already popular and is giving her famous parents a run for their money.

Arha: Allu Arjun's daughter Arha is already following in her father's footsteps of being a stylish star. On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Arha's mother Sneha got her dressed up in a pink ruffle high-low gown and the 4-year-old kid looked no less than a princess.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Sneha Reddy (@allusnehareddy)

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni helps little Arha to get her first shot right for Shaakuntalam; Calls her ‘To Be Superstar’

Ayra: Yash and Radhika Pandit's first child Ayra has been grabbing attention ever since her birth. From her backless dress to fancy headbands and tiny shoes, Radhika styles her little one no less like a doll.

Yatra and Linga: Dhanush and Aishwarya's sons Yatra and Linga are all grown up and being as cool as their father.

Maryam: Likes father, like daughter! Dulquer Salmaan's daughter Maryam is one of the adorable star kids in the South and is setting standards in a mini-fashion world.

Vidya Nirvana: Lakshmi Manchu's daughter Vidya Nirvana is an all-rounder. She is not only known for looking cute in fashionable outfits but is equally into singing and dancing.

Bhargava Ram and Abhay Ram: Look at the stunning sense of style of Jr NTR's little munchkins.

Also Read: Thala Ajith and his wife posing in twinning outfits in this unseen PHOTO is a true delight to watch