Famous Star Kids: Allu Arjun's kids Ayaan, Arha steal the show with Thaggede Le dialogue act from Pushpa

Allu Arjun's kids Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha also attended the pre-release event of Pushpa: The Rise that was held yesterday in Hyderabad. His two adorable kids, who also enjoy a ton of limelight and popularity, managed to steal the show as they said Allu Arjun's signature dialogue Thaggede Le from Pushpa.

Little Arha had our heart when she said 'Hi' and 'Namaste' to everyone, in totally her innocence and cuteness. We bet, it is the best thing you'll see today on social media. We repeated, Allu Arjun's daughter Arha is a star in the making. Samantha, who helped the 4-year-old Arha for her acting debut in Shakuntalam, had said, "She was born to be a rockstar." Now, we know why!

Check out the videos below:

Also Read: IN PICS: Allu Arjun thanks Samantha to SS Rajamouli's speech & Sukumar not attending; Pushpa event highlights

At the age of 5, AA's princess is making her acting debut with Samantha starrer Shaakuntalam. One of the most popular star kids on the block, Allu Arha's debut marks the entry of the fourth generation of the Allu family in the Indian cinema.

Shaakuntalam also has Malayalam actor Dev Mohan will be seen as Dushyanta, along with Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, Mohan Babu and Gautami in supporting roles.