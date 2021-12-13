Famous Star Kids: Allu Arjun's kids Ayaan, Arha steal the show with Thaggede Le dialogue act from Pushpa
Allu Arjun's kids Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha also attended the pre-release event of Pushpa: The Rise that was held yesterday in Hyderabad. His two adorable kids, who also enjoy a ton of limelight and popularity, managed to steal the show as they said Allu Arjun's signature dialogue Thaggede Le from Pushpa.
The Super Cute #ThaggedheLe Moment ft. #AlluAyan & #AlluArha— Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) December 12, 2021
Watch #PushpaMASSivePreReleaseParty Live here https://t.co/lQpHH9EbZN#PushpaTheRise#PushpaTheRiseOnDec17 @alluarjun @iamRashmika @aryasukku @ThisIsDSP pic.twitter.com/8Vhn53UBwg
At the age of 5, AA's princess is making her acting debut with Samantha starrer Shaakuntalam. One of the most popular star kids on the block, Allu Arha's debut marks the entry of the fourth generation of the Allu family in the Indian cinema.
Shaakuntalam also has Malayalam actor Dev Mohan will be seen as Dushyanta, along with Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, Mohan Babu and Gautami in supporting roles.