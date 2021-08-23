The Famous Star Kids: KGF star Yash's kids Ayra & Yatharv are twinning & winning with these PHOTOS

Yash and Radhika Pandit's little munchkins Ayra and Yatharv are one of the most popular star kids on the block. Radhika Pandit has yet again treated us with adorable photos of Ayra and Yatharv from their Raksha Bandhan celebrations and we cannot get enough of them. One can see, Ayra and Yatharv are twinning and are looking every bit stylish in it.

Sharing these photos, Radhika wrote, "A special bond.. with the purest form of love Happy RakshaBandhan to all the wonderful siblings out there." While Ayra is looking no less like a doll in lehenga and top, Yatharv is sporting printed kurta and white pants. Yash and Radhika recently celebrated Varamahalakshmi Vratam and their photos managed to win hearts on social media.

Meanwhile, check out their latest photos below:

On the work front, Yash will be seen next in KGF: Chapter 2. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film is set to release on April 22, 2022. While Yash and Srinidhi Shetty will reprise their respective roles from part 1, Sanjay Dutt, , and Prakash Raj are the new addition to the star cast.