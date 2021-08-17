Famous Star Kids: Pawan Kalyan's son Akira Nandan is a reflection of a star in the making like his dad

The man of masses, Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is quite a busy man with his professional and political work commitments. His personal life is often kept under wraps and every and now when his family photos pop up on the internet, they go viral in minutes. Pawan Kalyan and his second wife Renu Desai's 16 years old son Akira Nandan is one of the most loved and popular star kids in Tollywood. Fans love him as much as they shower love for Powerstar, most probably because they see an image of Pawan Kalyan in Akira. Yes, if you notice Akira closely, you can notice many qualities of Pawan Kalyan.

Let's start with Pawan Kalyan's dressing, which is mostly always a lungi or dhotis. Although being the next-gen kid, Akira is unlike his generation, this young lad believes fashion in lungis and traditional dhotis just like his dad. On many occasion's Akira's mother shared photos of Akira donning traditional South Indian attires at home and the airport. Once Akira asked his mom that if women wearing sarees is normal, then why can’t the men or boys wear dhoti or lungi regularly instead of just festivals or temples. You see that's the point people started seeing a reflection of Pawan Kalyan in him.

Not just that, Akira also has another great hobby, which his father is known for martial arts. Pawan Kalyan is well known for his martial art skills which he displays from time to time in his movies. When his mom posted a video of Akira Nandan effortlessly spinning a long stick, fans can't stop but gush over his resemblance to father Pawan Kalyan.

The star kid is a man of many talents, Akira is also learning traditional folk music just like his dad. It is well-known fact that Pawan Kalyan loves folk music and often sang in many of his movies, which are loved by Telugu audiences. Be it Bye Bye Bangaru Ramananmanna from Khushi to Kaatam Rayuda from Attarrintiki Daredi, he is a master of folk songs and so far sung 9, which are all traditional folk Telugu songs. Akira is mastering folk music as well, as he is taking classes under a musician.

These are just some of the inner qualities, which prove that Akira Nandan is a spitting image of his father Pawan Kalyan. He also dons great looks, good physique, height and is a very low-key star kid just like his dad. With all these, we could see a star in making, who would carry his dad's legacy very well. However, his mother Renu Desai recently stated that just because he was born in a film family, doesn't mean he should be an actor. Akira can be whatever he wants.

Also Read: The Famous Star Kids: Ajith’s daughter Anoushka, Vijay's son Jason Sanjay, Pawan Kalyan's son Akira Nandan