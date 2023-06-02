Famous Star Kids: R Madhavan's son Vedaant blessed with good looks and talent, sets different career goal

Star kids come from a privileged background and it is quite obvious for them to follow in their parent's footsteps. However, there are a lot of star kids in the film industry who have chosen a different path for themselves. R Madhavan's son Vedaant is among those few who chose not to enter the acting world, and Madhavan's young son is thriving in what he is currently doing.

While Madhavan has always left the audience mesmerized with his onscreen performance by playing roles in films like Alai Payuthey, 3 Idiots, Tanu Weds Manu, and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect among many others, his son is making headlines by setting world records in swimming.

Very recently, Vedaant Madhavan won five gold medals – 50, 100, 200, 400 and 1,500 mt at the Malaysian Invitational Age Group Championships 2023, which was held on April 13-16 in Kuala Lumpur. Maddy is a proud father as his athlete son Vedaant has set records internationally.

R Madhavan's son Vedaant sets global record in swimming

Earlier, he won a silver medal at the Danish Open swimming meet in Copenhagen, Denmark. As Madhavan's heart swelled with pride, he took to Instagram and shared a video of his 17-year-old son Vedaant from the felicitation ceremony. He set the record 15:57:86 in the 1500m freestyle event.

Vedaant has set multiple records and among many was winning a bronze medal at the Latvia Open in March 2021 with seven medals at the Junior National Aquatic Championships in 2020.

Madhavan has always kept his son away from the glare of the media. But, India is obsessed and proud of the star kid. Despite being a next-gen kid, Vedaant maintains a low-key lifestyle, away from social media.

ALSO READ: R Madhavan flaunts his sharp new look in latest selfie and proves he's ageing like fine wine