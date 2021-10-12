The Famous Star Wife: Allu Arjun's better half Sneha is carrying the legacy of 'Stylish' tag

Allu Arjun and his beloved wife Allu Sneha, are one of the lovely and cutest couples in Tollywood. Of course, they are the fashion couple of the industry as well, they dress up really well and grace many occasions together. Allu Arjun is popularly known as the 'Stylish Star of Tollywood', he got that tag for experimenting with fashion and slaying every trend to perfection. Well, that needs no proof, however, his wife Sneha is no less, she is totally carry forwarding ' the stylish' tag from her husband.

Allu Sneha is the most fashionable star wife of Tollywood and her sartorial choices speak volumes, especially the traditional wear. One can't take eyes of Sneha's ethnic outfits, they are things glam. From Abu Sandeep to Manish Malhotra, the star wife dresses in some high-end designer stuff that is worth whopping lakhs. She gives fair competition to many Bollywood wives as well, be it Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput or Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal.

There have been countless times when the star couple, Allu Arjun and Sneha attended an event styled in gorgeous traditional wear that left everyone impressed. From stunning modern lehengas to pairing golden sneakers with a cool ethnic look, they had donned it all. The two of them know just how to style right and they generally use it to their strengths.

If you scroll through her social media handle, you will find several gorgeous photos that prove that she is not just a star wife but also a true blue fashionista. The star wives are certainly leaving the actresses behind when it comes to picking the trendiest of attire or getting up-to-date with the latest fashion.

Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha were the main attraction at the Niharika's Konidela. They just left everyone awestruck with their ethnic outfits. And not just outfits, Sneha makes sure to carry each and every accessory to perfection and they cost whooping price. Today's let's look at some of Sneha's best fashion choices, which left every mesmerised.

This couple broke the internet with these fashionable outfits for Niharika and Chaitanya's sangeet night. While Allu Arjun opted for an ivory print kurta, his ladylove looked stunning in a multicoloured lehenga and one shoulder blouse by Abu Sandeep, which cost lakhs. Sneha's gold plated necklace cost Rs 26,000. Ram Charan's wife Upasana also donned this fashionable designer outfit for one such occasion.

Sneha loves Manish Maholtra's designed outfits, they are glam and perfect, that she chooses ethnic wear most from him. From glitter pastel dress to white sequin lehenga, Sneha on many occasions slipped to authentic Manish Maholtra and looked beautiful.

This simple yet poised look of Sneha costs a whopping price and it will blow your mind. Yes, the simple dress by Anita Dongre is worth Rs 12,900 and with that, she carried a Dior bag, which is another almost Rs 3 lakh.

Not just this, the star wife dons the most expensive designer stuff, be it clothes or accessories, from Sabyasachi to Gucci, Sneha has it all in her closet. Even the simplest outfits of Sneha start with 20,000 and reaches up to lakh.

