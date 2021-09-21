The Famous Star Wife: Ram Charan's better half Upasana Konidela's love for all things expensive

Celebrities, as we all know, are popular and always in attention for their expensive taste, be it wearing high-end brands to visiting expensive hotels, to investing in luxury cars. Everything comes with an outrageous price tag. Not just celebs, their wives are equally in the limelight. Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela, might not be a part of the acting world but is equally popular and can even give a few actresses a run for their money. A business-headed woman, Upasana, is an entrepreneur and is also known for creating socialistic sustainable businesses. Well, the star wife owns some high-end designer stuff that is worth whopping lakhs. She is an independent woman in her own right and boasts of her own high income with everything expensive without flaunting even a bit. She loves keeping everything simple and casual.

Upasana recently caught our attention on her tropical print silk trench coat by an Italian fashion brand that is worth a whopping Rs 3 Lakh approx.

Upasana is known for her simple yet classic style statement. However, when she is travelling, Upasana makes sure to keep it casual. Take a look at her quirky Alexander Mcqueen Scarf that is worth Rs 24,000 approx.

For one of the family events recently, Ram Charan's wife opted for a floral print Dolce & Gabbana high-waist pleated skirt. And the price of the same will blow your mind as it is worth a whopping Rs 1,23,000 approx. Yes, you read that right!

Her simplest and casual shirt also cost around Rs 65,000 and yet again by her favourite D&G brand. What do you think? Worth it?

Also Read: The Famous Star Wives of South actors: Ram Charan's wife Upasana to Rana Daggubati's ladylove Miheeka Bajaj