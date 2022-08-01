The Famous Star Wives: Allu Arjun's wife Sneha styles her party look with a micro Dior bag worth Rs 2 lakh

Top Tollywood actors like Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and Jr NTR create magic on-screen with their charming personalities and powerful presence in the movies. However, a lot is also possible because of the support of their partners through thick and thin. The wives of the actors are equally in the limelight despite being away from the media glare. The star wives, who are anything but ordinary manage to grab attention with their fashion choices, social media and more.

Talking about Allu Arjun's wife Sneha, the stunning lady recently shared a few photos from a party she attended. However, what caught our attention was her pretty slip dress and a red mini Dior bag. In the photo, Sneha teams her simple yet stylish look with an expensive bag worth a whopping Rs 2,13,826. Well, her love for all things expensive is no news.

Recently, Sneha was also seen sporting a classic Louis Vuitton trench coat. She wore an unfussy silhouette which costs a whopping Rs 5,09,311.

Allu Arjun and Sneha recently returned from their family holiday. The Arya actor is currently busy completing ad shoots before he kickstarts work for Sukumar's Pushpa 2.

Also starring Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna, Pushpa 2 is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and will have music by Devi Sri Prasad.