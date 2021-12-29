The Famous Star Wives: Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata & Ram Charan's better-half Upasana bond over brunch in Dubai

Star wives of many Tollywood actors like Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati and Allu Arjun rarely attend film events or awards shows but they are equally popular as them on social media. They may have stepped into the limelight through their social media posts but make sure to keep themselves away from the media glare.

Recently, Mahesh Babu's wife and former actress Namrata Shirodkar posted a few photos from her Dubai vacation. The stunner was seen bonding and clicking enough photos with Ram Charan's wife Upasana. The two ladies along with their 'girl gang' clearly had a gala time together and their photos are proof.

Sharing the photos on IG, Namrata thanked Upasana for being a perfect host for their brunch in Dubai. "Colourful lunches with the best !! Enjoyed a lovely lovely afternoon with Dubai’s favourite people."

"and needless to say @upasanakaminenikonidela no one can host a brunch better than you," Namrata captioned the photo. Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra also joined them for a memorable day out.

Take a look:

Mahesh Babu and kids Gautam and Sitara are also in Dubai and the family will return post New Year celebrations.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is in Hyderabad and is busy promoting his magnum opus RRR, co-starring Jr NTR in the lead role.