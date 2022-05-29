The Famous Star Wives: Ram Charan's wife Upasana dons silk crop top and skirt co-ord set & it costs a BOMB

Ram Charan's wife Upasana, an entrepreneur and a fitness influencer, is known to maintain a low-key profile despite being a star wife. However, Upasana's love for all things expensive is pretty evident in her fashion choices. She loves investing in high-end brands' clothes and her latest outfits costs close to Rs 3 Lakh. Yes, you read that right!

For a private party recently, Upasana Konidela opted for a silk Gucci blue top and skirt co-ord set. Featuring GG embroidered silk duchesse, the skirt costs Rs 1,53,830 while the crop top is worth a whopping Rs 1,16,538. Ram Charan's wife completed the look worth Rs 2,70,368 with a retro hairstyle and diamond-studded hairband. Delicate earrings and loads of blush rounded up her look.

Upasana likes to keep everything low-key and simple despite owning some high-end designer stuff. She doesn't believe in flaunting even a bit!

Check out the photos below:

Also Read| Ram Charan's wife Upasana's simple floral Dior skirt costs a bomb; PHOTOS

Upasana is super active on social media and keeps treating us with some beautiful photos of her with Ram Charan and pet Rythme. Be it going on a romantic holiday, or accompanying Ram Charan on sets, Upasana, as a celebrity star wife is quite in the limelight.