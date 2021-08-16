The Famous Star Wives of South actors: Ram Charan's wife Upasana to Rana Daggubati's ladylove Miheeka Bajaj

South actors like Rana Daggubati, Ram Charan, Kichcha Sudeep, among others are quite popular and have been winning the hearts of the audience with their magical onscreen presence. Not only these actors, but their wives too, who are not a part of the acting world are equally popular and can even give a few actresses a run for their money. These star wives are popular and successful in their own way. And, not to forget, these ladies, off-screen, are supporting and being through thick and thin of their celebrity partners.

Let's take a look at South actors and their famous star wives who are ordinary but special in their own way:

Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela:

PC: Upasana Instagram

Tollywood star Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela is among the most popular star wives in the South Indian film industry. She is an entrepreneur and is also known for her health and fitness. Besides being a star wife, Upasana is equally known for her impeccable fashion sense, and her stunning photos with Ram Charan on social media.

Rana Daggubati's wife Miheeka Bajaj:

Baahubali star Rana Daggubati tied the knot with an entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj on August 8, 2020. Within few months of their wedding, Miheeja Bajaj has joined the league of popular star wives.

Allu Arjun's wife Sneha:

When we talk about famous star wives, Sneha's name is sure to top. Sneha is super popular on social media and has 4.6 million followers on Instagram. Though she keeps herself away from the media glare, Sneha Reddy is as popular as her superstar husband Allu Arjun.

Nithiin's wife Shalini:

Telugu star Nithiin got married to his old and family friend Shalini only last year but she is already quite in the limelight. Shalini is quite active on social media than her star husband Nithiin. She keeps treating their fans with stunning holiday photos.

Jr.NTR's wife Lakshmi Pranathi:

The daughter of businessman Narne Srinivas and niece of former CM chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, Lakshmi Pranathi might not be active on social media but is quite popular.

Nani's wife Anjana Yelavarthy:

Telugu star Nani's wife is a perfect homemaker and equally manages to treat their fans with love-filled family photos.

Thalapathy Vijay's wife Sangeeta Sornalingam:

Sangeeta has been a pillar of strength for Vijay since the start of his career. She met him as a die-hard fan and the rest is the history. Sangeeta might not be on any social media platform and loves to keep it low-key but is a popular name in the Kollywood film industry.

Sudeep's wife Priya Radhakrishnan:

Sudeep's better half Priya has set an example of how one shouldn't give up on marriage. She has been very well handling the responsibilities as a wife and mother. The couple went through a rough patch and filed for divorce in 2015 after being married to each other for 14 years. However, they solved their personal differences and withdrew the case.