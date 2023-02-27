Fan asks Mrunal Thakar to marry him; Her savage reply is getting all the attention

On Sunday, Mrunal Thakur shared a video of flaunting her looks in traditional white attire and jewellery. Soon, the post was filled with likes and comments. A fan proposed to the actress in the comments section and she replied to it. And her reply is totally savage. A fan commented on the post, “Meri taraf se rishta pakka hai (The proposal is finalised from my side).” Much to the surprise of the fan, Mrunal replied to the comment in jest, “Meri taraf se na hai (It’s a no from my side).”

Mrunal Thakur has become a popular actress in South and Bollywood as well. She impressed the audiences with her performance in the blockbuster film Sita Ramam and won the hearts of everyone. Now, the actress shared a post on her Instagram and got a marriage proposal from a fan.

Professional front

Mrunal Thakur was last seen in a Hindi film titled Selfie, which was released on February 24 and failed to impress the audiences. The film, which features Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles, is a remake of Malayalam film Driving Licence. Akshay and Emraan reprised roles played by Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu respectively in the original. The 2019 film was directed by Lal Jr. aka Jean Paul Lal.

Coming to her next in South, Mrunal has teamed up with Natural Star Nani for the tentatively titled film Nani30. The film is an emotional family drama, featuring Thakur alongside actor Nani and directed by Shouryuv.

Speaking about her part in Nani30, the actress during the press meet of the pooja ceremony said, “I am delighted and thrilled to be part of this project. It is a really touching story and the team behind it is really talented. I am looking forward to working with Nani. It is an interesting twist, considering I did the remake of Jersey last year, a movie Nani originally starred in.”

