Fan asks Sneha Reddy recent family photo with hubby Allu Arjun & kids; Star wife shares a lovely candid

It is a growing trend among celebs that they conduct question and answer sessions on Instagram with their fans, in which they address some curiosities of their admirers. Allu Arjun's better half, Sneha Reddy also replied to some inquiries of the AA fans.

One of the fans asked, "Mam you're recent family pic please". To this, she shared a beautiful photo featuring her hubby Allu Arjun and their kids Allu Arha and Allu Ayaan. In the pic, AA is twinning with his daughter Arha in white, while Ayaan is posing in red shorts and a shirt. Meanwhile, Sneha Reddy is complimenting her beau in a black top and blue denim. This perfect family photo looks from a recent holiday.

Check out the post below:

Besides being a perfect family man, Allu Arjun is also a thorough professional. After his grand 40th birthday celebration in Europe, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor will shortly commence the shoot for the second part of his 2021 blockbuster, Pushpa: The Rise. Just like the original flick, this project is also headed by filmmaker Sukumar. As per the sources, the primary work on the project has already started and will also retain the core cast from the franchise.

Furthermore, Allu Arjun is also onboard for Koratala Siva’s upcoming drama as the hero. Tentatively titled, AA21, the venture has been in the work for some time now. The Pan-India star was also captured at Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Mumbai office a while back. The fans are thrilled to see what these two are working on.

Also Read: Meghana Raj Sarja shares a nostalgic PIC with late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja; Fans call them 'Fav couple'