Fan builds temple for Rajinikanth in Madurai; Proving Jailer actor's lasting star power

In the city of Madurai, Tamil Nadu, the unmistakable charisma of superstar Rajinikanth has inspired a fan to build a temple in his name. Karthik, a devoted fan of the Thalaivar, has taken his admiration to a whole new level by constructing a shrine within the confines of his own home. At the heart of this shrine stands a statue of the iconic superstar, weighing an impressive 250 kilograms.

For Karthik, Rajinikanth is not just a movie star; he is a deity in his own right. The shrine that he has built reflects his deep reverence for the man who is celebrated not just for his acting talent but also for his larger-than-life persona. Karthik's daughter, Anushiya, shares her father's devotion to Rajinikanth, and together, they worship him with the same fervour and devotion with which others serve their gods in temples.

'For us, he is God so I made a temple for him,' Karthik says

"I don't watch any other actors' movies except Rajinikanth. For us, he is God so I made a temple for him. I love Rajinikanth. We have been Rajinikanth fans for five generations in our family" said Karthik to ANI.

The phenomenon of Rajinikanth's fan following is not limited to Madurai or even just Tamil Nadu. His craze extends across the nation. Temples and shrines dedicated to the superstar have sprung up in various parts of India, proof to the magnetic pull of his stardom and the loyalty of his fans.

Superstar Rajinikanth remains a force to be reckoned with

Rajinikanth's age, which stands at a remarkable 73, has not diminished his appeal. He continues to command the same level of attention and admiration as he did during his prime. His latest venture, the blockbuster movie Jailer, garnered global acclaim, proving that he remains a force to be reckoned with in the world of Indian cinema.

Furthermore, Rajinikanth is currently in the spotlight for his role in Thalaivar 170,directed by T.J.Gnanavel. The film boasts an ensemble cast that includes none other than Amitabh Bachchan, marking their first collaboration since the iconic movie Hum in 1991. This development has sent fans into a frenzy, eagerly anticipating the magic these two legends will create on the screen once again.

Rajinikanth's enduring popularity and his commitment to the silver screen mean that the love from his fans is unlikely to wane. As his fanbase continues to grow, we can expect to witness even more extravagant displays of devotion and admiration for the Thalaivar in future.

