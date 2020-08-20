  1. Home
Fans and celebrities trend #GetWellSoonSPBSIR on Twitter; Wish the singer a speedy recovery

SP Balasubrahmanyam is undergoing treatment at MGM Healthcare in Chennai for COVID 19. Now, the fans and followers of the singer along with celebrities are pouring in wishes for SP Balasubrahmanyam's speedy recovery.
August 20, 2020
The well-known singer SP Balasubrahmanyam had tested positive for COVID 19. The singer is reportedly still in critical condition. SP Balasubrahmanyam is undergoing treatment at MGM Healthcare in Chennai for COVID 19. The news reports further go on to add that the singer is put on ventilator and is still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Now, the fans and followers of the singer are pouring in wishes for SP Balasubrahmanyam's speedy recovery. SP Balasubrahmanyam’s son SP Charan reportedly gave an update regarding the singer's health condition. Now, along with the fans, celebrities are also sharing posts for the singer's speedy recovery.

SP Balasubrahmanyam’s son SP Charan had previously shared a post on Instagram to state that the rumours of his father taken off the ventilator are not true. SP Charan further goes on to add that the medical team at MGM Healthcare in Chennai are keeping a close eye on the singer's health condition. Many prominent actors from the film industry like Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi and Rajinikanth also shared posts wishing the singer SP Balasubrahmanyam a quick recovery.

